Chloe Casteel

Chloe Casteel is shown in a Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville advertisement.

 

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER – MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Schools are back in session, and it’s time to kick off another year of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Fourth Grade Challenge.

The Fourth Grade Challenge is an eight-week program offered to Nodaway County public schools as well as St. Gregory Barbarigo School. Each week Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s community health nurse liaison meets with the students to discuss health and wellness with the support of several community experts. The team members provide interactive activities that help the kids retain the information.

Mosaic Community QR code

This Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville QR code links to the hospital’s community outreach social media site.
