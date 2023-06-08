MARYVILLE, Mo. — Complete with a foam pit, informative and interactive booths and bounce houses galore, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Mental Health Awareness Fun Fest saw more than 600 people attend Saturday’s event held at The Hangar.

With around 600 people estimated to have attended, Joy Heaston, MMC-M director of Mental Health Services, told The Forum by phone that she thought the event went well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags