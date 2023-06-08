MARYVILLE, Mo. — Complete with a foam pit, informative and interactive booths and bounce houses galore, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Mental Health Awareness Fun Fest saw more than 600 people attend Saturday’s event held at The Hangar.
With around 600 people estimated to have attended, Joy Heaston, MMC-M director of Mental Health Services, told The Forum by phone that she thought the event went well.
“I think it went fantastic,” she said, explaining that the event came to life with the help of St. Francis Foundation gala funds that had been set aside for just such a community outreach event.
Heaston said with input from Family Guidance and local law enforcement, a core group of volunteers, including RN Kristen Nielson, pulled the event pulled together fairly quickly.
And though there is not an official tally of attendees, Heaston said, “I think it was just right. It really was.”
People were supposed to check in at the first table to receive raffle tickets and some instructions. She said people were coming in from all directions, so there’s no way to know for certain how many people took part in the event.
During the planning, Heaston said she was adamant that the booths have something interactive or engaging for attendees. She told The Forum that St. Kolbe Puckett – Healing Center, of St. Joseph, distributed nalaxone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, and that Northwest Health Services brought its big mobile unit. Heaston said the inpatient unit did a schizophrenia simulation for those who were interested.
While the group has yet to hold an official debriefing, Heaston said many people have already been asking about when the next event will be held. She’s not certain about it, but thought if they did hold another event, they might try to select a day that isn’t quite so hot.