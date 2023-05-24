MARYVILLE, Mo. — In time for Stroke Awareness Month, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announced Monday its recertification as a Level III stroke program through the state of Missouri.
“Every second counts when someone is having a stroke, our patients receive the fastest and most comprehensive care,” said Lori Force, MMC-M RN and stroke coordinator.
Mosaic Life Care neurologist and stroke medical director Sreenadha Davuluri also reminded the community about how to identify someone who is having a stroke, using the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T.
B – balance: Is walking difficult? E – eyes: Are there vision problems? F – face: Does one side of the face droop? A – arm: Is one arm weak or numb? S – speech: Is it unclear or slurred? T – time: Time to call 911.
“When someone is having a stroke, every second counts,” Davuluri said in a statement. “Early treatment for stroke is critical for the patient. That’s why it is so important to know the signs of a stroke and seek medical attention quickly.”
Davuluri stresses that controlling risk factors can significantly reduce the possibility of having a stroke.
“Smoking, alcohol, obesity, poor diet and exercise habits all can lead to stroke and heart disease,” he said. “Health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea and high cholesterol can also increase your risk of stroke.”