Mosaic stroke recertifiation

Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville staff members are shown with the hospital’s stroke recertification. Shown from left are: Susan Wilson, Debbie Hoffman, Dr. Sally Bomar, Lori Force, and Nate Blackford.

 SUBMITTED BY MMC-M

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In time for Stroke Awareness Month, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announced Monday its recertification as a Level III stroke program through the state of Missouri.

“Every second counts when someone is having a stroke, our patients receive the fastest and most comprehensive care,” said Lori Force, MMC-M RN and stroke coordinator.

