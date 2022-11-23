MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the past two years, the St. Francis Foundation — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville’s fundraising organization — has dedicated its annual fundraising gala to expanding mental health resources.
During the first meeting of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board last week, officials from MMC-M spoke with the board about how they’re using the proceeds from those galas and areas for future coordination with the board.
Often, one of the biggest challenges in providing mental health care in rural areas is simply getting qualified personnel.
“Finding a licensed clinical social worker that wants to come and live here is just downright impossible,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the foundation.
To help with that, Jennings said part of the funds raised from the last two galas has helped to pay for training a social worker while on the job getting her clinical hours, a way of attracting interested candidates who might otherwise not have ended up in northwest Missouri. Jennings said a second social worker entered the program this summer.
The social workers have been essential to another area the foundation and Mosaic have been focusing on: schools.
“Our schools said they needed more help,” Jennings said. “Our counselors were six to eight weeks out in finding an appointment time.”
Having more of them has certainly helped, along with getting someone to a school in a timely fashion when a student is in crisis.
The next area of emphasis for the organization will be connecting schools with telehealth services.
Often, Jennings said, children who have appointments with mental health care professionals have to travel to get to them — whether it’s to Maryville from an outlying area or further to St. Joseph, Kansas City or elsewhere.
“It’s hard for parents to get kids to their appointments,” she said. “Some just can’t, some may not have transportation — there’s so many barriers to care.”
And when kids are able to get to their appointments, Jennings said, it can result in kids missing significant time in school regularly and parents leaving work.
Jennings said that Mosaic and the foundation intend to provide area school districts with equipment for telehealth appointments — webcams and monitors, for example — that students can go to in a private location on school grounds, which would minimize time missed.
Part of that program, which is still in its planning stages, will be paid for through grant funding in a partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
MMC-M President Nate Blackford said the Mosaic Life Care system will benefit from $2.2 million allocated by UMKC to growing rural mental health programs. The initiative is part of a larger grant award from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to UMKC aimed at growing the university’s St. Joseph medical school campus. Mosaic partners with UMKC on the campus.
As part of the program, medical students at UMKC will receive hands-on experience in rural communities like those served by MMC-M. Blackford said the intention is to expose students to rural mental health care to help encourage them to work in rural areas after graduation.
The grant will also help pay for some other services, like a new van to transport patients, especially children in crisis, from the emergency room to another hospital, and for local school districts to participate in the Character Strong curriculum program, which teaches strategies for mental resilience like coping with stress.
Blackford also told the mental health board that Mosaic is interested in working closely with the board in the future, and offered Mosaic’s resources to work on another grant opportunity that he said the hospital would not necessarily be the best fit for, but the board would. Blackford said Mosaic would help the board through the grant process at no cost.
Board members voted to pursue the opportunity.