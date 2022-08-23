Mosaic Auxiliary

Current Auxiliary President Mary Throener and Auxiliary secretary Cathy New present a check worth $10,000 to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER - MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary members presented a donation of $10,000, in part for a TruRize Clinical Chair at the hospital.

According to a news release, this specialized equipment promotes early patient mobility, a big step in a patient’s recovery process.

