MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary members presented a donation of $10,000, in part for a TruRize Clinical Chair at the hospital.
According to a news release, this specialized equipment promotes early patient mobility, a big step in a patient’s recovery process.
Remaining funds will be used to purchase a new postpartum bed for Maryville’s maternity unit.
Currently, more than 40 auxiliary members give their time and talents through various fundraising events throughout the year and are the sole operators of the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville gift shop. All funds generated through gift shop sales, luncheons and special events aid in the development of programs and services, which benefit the patients and families served at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
If interested in learning more about Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Auxiliary membership, contact Community Relations Manager Kelsi Meyer at kelsi.meyer@mymlc.com.