Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville recently received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients form preventable harm and error in the hospital.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville recently received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the second period in a row.

According to a news release, this national distinction celebrates MMC-M’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

