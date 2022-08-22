SHP Mosaic award logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care Home Health has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Partners as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year, Mosaic announced in a news release.

“The award is based on national Medicare data consistently collected and reported from 2,500 home health agencies on patient quality outcomes and patient satisfaction,” said Denise Schrader, vice president of Mosaic Life Care Integrated Services, in a statement. “The award represents the excellent services Mosaic Home Health caregivers provide.’

