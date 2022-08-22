MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care Home Health has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Partners as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year, Mosaic announced in a news release.
“The award is based on national Medicare data consistently collected and reported from 2,500 home health agencies on patient quality outcomes and patient satisfaction,” said Denise Schrader, vice president of Mosaic Life Care Integrated Services, in a statement. “The award represents the excellent services Mosaic Home Health caregivers provide.’
Patient Deborah Boyer shared her own experience as a patient with Mosaic Home Health.
“The nurses, physical therapists and other experts provide care right in my home,” she said. “They also communicate with my Mosaic doctor and my records all within the same system. It’s seamless.”
Boyer said her Mosaic Home Health team members “are my angels.”
“I was very sick and weak, but they got right to work to help me get better,” she said.
Schrader said the national recognition for patient quality and satisfaction should assure local and regional community members that they will receive excellent services from Mosaic Home Health.
“This team of caregivers has ranked in the top quartile of quality and patient satisfaction for many years,” she said. “This is just an additional award to reaffirm it.”