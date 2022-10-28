2020 In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees is set to meet for the first time in November with a full complement of members representing the four member counties.

In an email to the group of 11 inaugural board members and other stakeholders last week, Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice said the newly created board will meet on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Nodaway County Courthouse.

