MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees is set to meet for the first time in November with a full complement of members representing the four member counties.
In an email to the group of 11 inaugural board members and other stakeholders last week, Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice said the newly created board will meet on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Nodaway County Courthouse.
“I’m very excited about starting the mental health board,” Rice told The Forum in an email. “We have a lot planned for each county in the 4th Circuit. We will identify what mental health resources we have, (what) are our greatest needs in each county, and then develop a comprehensive plan to address those needs to best serve the public.”
Rice has shepherded the board’s creation for two years, beginning with a grant through the 4th Circuit Court for an after-hours hotline staffed by a licensed counselor to assist law enforcement in contacts with people in crisis. That initiative grew to a multi-county effort, the first of its kind in rural Missouri, to create the cooperative board that will work to “promote, procure and pursue funds for mental health services in northwest Missouri.”
Since the county commissions of Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties agreed to create the board in July, they have been working to get applicants who fulfill the requirements to serve on the board.
Now, all board seats have been filled.
During its first meeting, Rice said the group will discuss next steps, starting with taking a comprehensive inventory of existing mental health resources in the region so that the board can make an effective list of what is needed. Then, it will work on prioritizing those needs.
Rice has said that will likely take the board into the spring of next year.