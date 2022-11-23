11-24 Mental health board 1.jpg
Inaugural members of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees take part in their first meeting on Nov. 17 in the Nodaway County Courthouse. Board members used the four-hour meeting to elect officers, review the board’s purpose and how it will function, and learn more about its next possible steps.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees met for the first time last week, beginning the work of the four-county body that aims to increase access to mental health resources across the region.

Once underway in earnest, the board intends to primarily use targeted grant funding to address particular areas of need — either by expanding existing programs and initiatives that are working well, or by creating new ones to fill gaps.

11-24 Mental health board 3.jpg
Robert Rice, associate circuit judge for the 4th Circuit Court, led the members of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees through their first meeting last week in his courtroom. Rice has spearheaded the effort behind founding the board over the past more than two years.
11-24 Mental health board 2.jpg
The cooperative mental health board elected its first group of officers during its meeting last week. From left to right are Angela Brook, chair; Judy Hood, vice chair; Sarah Marsh, secretary; and Julia Schmitz, treasurer.
