MARYVILLE, Mo. — A second mass COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic will be held on Nov. 18 in addition to the previously scheduled event on Nov. 9, health officials announced this week.
Pfizer vaccines will be offered on Nov. 9 and Moderna on Nov. 18, both at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, those 65 or older and those who are 18 or older and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or who work or live in high-risk settings are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their initial series.
For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for all who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago, not just those with underlying conditions or in specific circumstances.
The CDC’s booster shot recommendations also allow for mixing and matching booster shots, meaning that, for example, an individual who received a Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago could receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster.
To schedule an appointment, visit mymlc.com/vaccine or by calling the health department at 660-562-2755.
For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/booster-shot.html.
Child vaccines
Federal health officials this week approved recommending Pfizer vaccinations for all children ages 5-11.
Vaccinating children, the CDC said in a statement accompanying its endorsement Tuesday, will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalization or developing long-term COVID-19 complications.
Health officials said Tuesday they expect national production and distribution operations of doses for children to reach full capacity next week.
The doses approved for the new age group are one-third of the adolescent and adult dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Children will be vaccinated with two doses administered 21 days apart.
Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Department administrator, said in an email to The Forum Wednesday that he expects vaccines for the new age group to be available locally “very soon.” First the vaccines must become available, ordered by and shipped to Missouri and then distributed to local providers who must integrate them into their vaccination processes.