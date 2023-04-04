CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center announced Monday it has begun construction of its outdoor walking trail.
According to a news release, the trail will be approximately 1.25 miles in total length consisting of a concrete walking path to the East of the hospital’s main campus and an anticipated rock/mulch nature trail that will extend to the South and West of the hospital.
“The walking trail has been on our wish list for quite some time,” Chuck Nordyke, CRHC’s CEO, said. “With the expansion and remodel of the hospital currently underway, we decided this is the perfect time to focus on the trail.”
The trail will be available for the entire community to use and will feature ten pieces of outdoor exercise equipment that will address all four areas of fitness: aerobic, muscle fitness, balance, flexibility, and core. Each piece of equipment will have instructional signage and a QR code with workout tutorials. The tutorials will be updated on a regular basis for rotating workouts.
The outdoor exercise equipment was partially funded by a grant through the Clarinda Foundation, noted a release.
“It is amazing to see how much can be accomplished when individuals come together to show their passion and commitment to impactful projects in our community,” Director of Community Engagement and Grants Jennifer McCall said.
“If everyone helps a little, we can accomplish a lot.”
Six pieces of artwork from Robert and Karen Duncan’s collection also are to be featured along the walking trail. The art is from Mike Nesbit’s FLOOD series and is six large-scale panels that appear to hover in midair. The FLOOD artwork that is to be featured was initially located at the historical Standard Oil Building in downtown Omaha.