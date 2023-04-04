MF In the News

CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center announced Monday it has begun construction of its outdoor walking trail.

According to a news release, the trail will be approximately 1.25 miles in total length consisting of a concrete walking path to the East of the hospital’s main campus and an anticipated rock/mulch nature trail that will extend to the South and West of the hospital.

