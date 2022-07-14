RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department has been notified of a bat in the county that tested positive for rabies, according to a news release.
The health department asks residents to use caution and follow the following advice to prevent rabies infection: Do not touch live or dead bats, avoid contact with wild animals and stray pets, vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies, do not keep wild animals as pets and seek immediate medical evaluation when bitten or injured by an animal.
Do not wait until rabies symptoms appear. By the time symptoms develop, it is too late for treatment. Symptoms include fever, headache and weakness. Rabies is a fatal illness.
There are currently no tests available to diagnose rabies in people prior to the onset of symptoms, a news release stated. Talk to a doctor about possibly receiving a rabies post-exposure vaccine.
Bat exposures are often difficult to determine. If bats are found in the home, especially in areas where individuals are sleeping — especially children, the elderly or those unable to communicate — contact a professional pest control company to remove the bats and submit them for rabies testing.
To keep bats out of the home follow the following steps, according to a news release. Do not leave unscreened doors or windows open to the outside; check that doors that open to the outside close tightly; make sure doors and windows are screened, chimneys are capped and electrical and plumbing openings in the structure are plugged; and seal openings larger than one-quarter-inch by one-half-inch that would allow access into the home.
Materials such as spray-on expanding foam, wire mesh, netting, caulk or tight-fitting wood can be used to seal or cover gaps and holes. Additionally, steel wool or caulking can be used around pipes that enter buildings.
The Nodaway County Health Department suggests extreme caution in dealing with all animals, especially unfamiliar ones, to reduce the risk of being bitten.
For more information, contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 or visit the CDC’s rabies information page at cdc.gov/rabies or more specifically cdc.gov/rabies/bats/index.html.