MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than half of all Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates.
As of Nov. 8, a total of 10,624 Nodaway County residents — a hair over 50 percent — had opted to begin a vaccination regimen, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. About 46.4 percent of county residents — 9,850 — have been fully vaccinated.
However, while vaccinations continue a slow and steady climb as eligibility opens to new age groups, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has skyrocketed over the past two weeks, reaching the highest level since January.
And as the holidays and cold weather encourage more indoor, group events, the cases may stay higher than they have for most of the summer and autumn.
But vaccination, health officials have said, is an important step toward reducing spread and minimizing the worst outcomes from contracting the virus.
In Missouri as a whole, 49.9 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated, and about 57.2 percent have received at least one dose. Across the country, the CDC estimates 58.5 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 67.6 percent have received at least one dose.
Individuals ages 5+ are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Contact the Nodaway County Health Center at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
Rising cases
As of Nov. 8, the most recent data available from the health department at the time of publication, the county tallied 81 active cases of COVID-19. That’s the highest active total since Jan. 15, according to Northwest Missouri State University’s online Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard that tracks health department reports.
Cases were in a general decline throughout late September and most of October, but in the last two weeks active cases have more than doubled since the 36 recorded on Oct. 25, and more than tripled over the past three weeks.
In the most recent report, two individuals were hospitalized. Thirty-four have died since counting began last spring.
Booster clinic
Following the first mass COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic on Tuesday, a second one will be held at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville on Nov. 18.
Moderna boosters only will be offered at the Nov. 18 event. The first mass booster clinic held Tuesday administered Pfizer vaccines.
However, regardless of what vaccine series an individual received first — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer — federal health officials have said it is safe to receive a booster shot of any of the other two.
The CDC recommend booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.
For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18 or older who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings
For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for all who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago, not just those with underlying conditions or in specific circumstances.
The CDC’s booster shot recommendations also allow for mixing and matching booster shots, meaning that, for example, an individual who received a Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago could receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster.
Participants at the mass booster clinics should bring their vaccine card to verify the last date of their initial series. The booster vaccination will be recorded on the original card. Loose clothing should be worn that will allow access to the upper arm and shoulder area.
The clinics, similar to the mass vaccination clinics held at the fieldhouse during the initial vaccination push, are hosted through a partnership among Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, the Nodaway County Health Department and Northwest Missouri State University.
To schedule an appointment, visit mymlc.com/vaccine or by calling the health department at 660-562-2755. For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.