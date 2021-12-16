MARYVILLE, Mo. — As of Dec. 13, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 131 active cases of COVID-19, down from the peak of 227 reached on Dec. 3, according to the online Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Northwest Missouri State University.
The active case count dipped under 200 on Dec.10 for the first time this month.
In the most recent report, 11 were hospitalized, continuing a trend of high hospitalizations over the past two months, and 37 have died since counting began last spring.
Local health officials have continued to stress the importance of mitigation measures in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and stopping those who catch it from suffering its worst effects, especially by getting vaccinated, which studies have shown help to guard against the most severe effects of COVID-19.
Note that Northwest is in the process of updating its COVID-19 dashboard. The new dashboard is now located at tabsoft.co/3DWhq7F.
Vaccinations
Individuals ages 5 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all adults ages 18 and older should receive a booster shot for COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
As of Dec. 14, a total of 11,195 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 52.7 percent, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. About 47.5 percent of county residents — 10,099 — have been fully vaccinated.
Missouri overall is at about 52.1 percent fully vaccinated, and about 61 percent have received at least one dose. Across the country, the CDC estimates 61.1 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 72.3 percent have received at least one dose.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov.