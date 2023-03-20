Hillary Contreras, FNP-C Continuum Family Care

Hillary Contreras, FNP-C

Continuum Family Care

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Continuum Family Care welcomes Hillary Contreras, a new nurse practitioner, to its staff.

According to a news release, Hillary Contreras, FNP-C, is a skilled and dedicated health care professional with more than a decade of experience in the field. She previously worked as a registered nurse at Mosaic Life Care, Saint Luke’s Health System and Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

