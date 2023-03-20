MARYVILLE, Mo. — Continuum Family Care welcomes Hillary Contreras, a new nurse practitioner, to its staff.
According to a news release, Hillary Contreras, FNP-C, is a skilled and dedicated health care professional with more than a decade of experience in the field. She previously worked as a registered nurse at Mosaic Life Care, Saint Luke’s Health System and Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
“Living and working in rural Missouri has allowed me to understand the unique challenges that individuals and families face in obtaining quality healthcare services,” Contreras said in a statement. “As a health care provider, I am committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to patients of all ages, from children to seniors.”
Contreras holds a Master of Science in Nursing with a focus in family medicine from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and, before that, obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and graduate studies at Missouri Western State University. She is licensed in the state of Missouri.
Contreras is a member of the Association of Missouri Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Association.
She has received recognition for her outstanding patient care on numerous Press-Ganey Satisfaction Surveys from 2009-2017 and 2019-2021. She has also been recognized for her contributions to developing and implementing a single ventricle clinic at Children’s Mercy Cardiology Department and was awarded “In the Spotlight” by a patient for her exceptional care. Contreras has served on the Clinic Standards Committee at Mosaic Life Care, working to improve the organization’s standards of care.
She is dedicated to providing her patients with the highest quality of care and is committed to continuous learning and professional growth, the statement said.
Contreras will be working alongside Dr. Chip Fillingane to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to patients, noted the release. Some of the services she provides include wellness exams, sick visits, chronic disease management and mental health support. She can also provide preventive care, such as vaccinations and health screenings. For added convenience, she also offers virtual visits.
“My goal is to help individuals and families in rural communities achieve optimal health outcomes by providing personalized, high-quality care,” she said in a statement. “I am currently accepting new patients and look forward to the opportunity to serve you and your family.”