Every February, since 1964, we celebrate American Heart Health Month. We wear red on the first Friday of the month, are reminded of the risk factors and signs and symptoms of a heart attack and stroke, and hear powerful stories from survivors of cardiovascular events. We have made great strides since heart disease was first recognized as a growing problem in America, but we still have a long way to go to reduce the number of preventable deaths from this disease. Heart disease is an umbrella term used for several conditions that affect the heart and its function. It is a leading cause of death for both men and women among all ethnic groups in the United States.
Several things disproportionately raise a woman’s risk of developing heart disease compared to men, though. Factors such as pregnancy, birth control and menopause can increase a woman’s risk of developing high blood pressure that may lead to a heart attack or stroke. Women also generally get heart disease later in life than men. According to the American Heart Association, women account for almost 52 percent of deaths from high blood pressure.
Most adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking or being overweight. The number of risk factors someone is likely to have increases with age, and the more risk factors you have the greater your risk for heart disease. The good news is that many of these risk factors and the associated behaviors are within your control to change.
You are never too young or old to take care of your heart. Here are things you can do today to reduce your heart disease risk and keep your heart healthy for years to come:
Eat a well-balanced diet. Consume a diet rich in heart-healthy fats, antioxidants, and fiber. Choose colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish, lean meats, nuts and seeds, beans and healthy fats more often, and limit saturated fats, trans fats and added sugars,
Move your body every day. Aim for at least 2½ hours of moderate-intensity activity, like brisk walking, or 1 hour and 15 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, like jogging, and at least two days of strength training each week. Remember, every little bit of movement throughout your day benefits your body!
Schedule routine wellness exams to check blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Do not let another year go by without knowing these health numbers. Call your doctor today to schedule your wellness exam.
Know your family history. Having an immediate relative with a history of heart disease, like a parent or sibling, increases your risk for heart disease.
Manage your stress. Chronic, long-term stress may increase your blood pressure and impact your overall physical and mental health. Try deep breathing, journaling, speaking with someone or taking a brisk walk.
Quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke. No matter how long you have smoked, it is never too late to quit to reduce your risk of heart disease.
Know the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke. Did you know that not everyone, especially women, experiences the classic symptom of severe chest pain with a heart attack? Visit the American Heart Association’s website to learn the signs and symptoms.
Get 7-8 hours of quality sleep. Sleep is when your body restores and recharges. Not getting enough sleep can increase your risk for high blood pressure, among other health problems.
Chelsea Reinberg lives in Kansas City and is completing her dietetic internship through Northwest Missouri State University.