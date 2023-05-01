Omega-3s are polyunsaturated “healthy” fats that have been shown over time to have many health benefits, specifically for our brain function and mental health. The two main forms of omega-3s are DHA and EPA, which are nutrients that cannot be made by our body; they are only incorporated through our diet.
Our brain is mostly made up of fat — about 80 percent — so it’s not surprising that DHA and EPA have been shown to be beneficial in treating certain mental conditions such as anxiety, ADHD, depression, schizophrenia and many others. For example, omega-3s easily travel throughout the brain tissues and interact with mood-related molecules within those tissues inside the brain. They also have anti-inflammatory effects that may relieve depression. Small studies have shown that EPA might help improve symptoms in people battling depression and not having success with antidepressants.
The “Midwest Diet” doesn’t typically include much seafood, which is one of the only ways we can get Omega-3s. Adding fatty fish or seafood to your diet may improve overall mental health, and many studies have been completed that support this. Salmon, sardines and tuna are high in EPA and DHA, with fresh fish having the highest amounts.
Now, something to be noted for people who are in the Midwest and practice a vegetarian or vegan diet, these diets are almost always low in omega-3s as fish oil supplementation is not vegan- or vegetarian-friendly. Some plant-based supplements are available, but they generally are low in the two main kinds of omega-3s, EPA and DHA.
Due to omega-3s being important for brain development, expecting mothers may want to consider omega-3 supplements to help with that development. Some prenatal vitamins include omega-3s. Supplementation of omega-3s should theoretically benefit pregnant women and their children, however, everyone should speak with their doctor first before regularly consuming omega-3s, especially pregnant women.
People who struggle with inflammation most often have a deficiency of omega-3 fats as well as an excess intake of omega-6s. The biggest factor in our overly inflamed society would be our Midwestern diet. With just a few small changes in our habits and nutrition, there is great evidence that shows we can reduce most inflammation by incorporating the proper omega-3 fats into our diet.
As we age, our eyes become increasingly important to protect as they help us navigate our surroundings. Studies have found that omega-3s from fish oil supplements may help promote healthy eye structure and function. DHA is especially important for eye health and is at its highest concentration within the eyes. Certain unique biochemical factors of DHA make it essential for the development and maintenance of the highly active cells found in the eye.
Alyssa Alvarado is a dietetic intern at Northwest Missouri State University.