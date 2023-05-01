Forum/TT Columnists - For Your Health

Omega-3s are polyunsaturated “healthy” fats that have been shown over time to have many health benefits, specifically for our brain function and mental health. The two main forms of omega-3s are DHA and EPA, which are nutrients that cannot be made by our body; they are only incorporated through our diet.

Our brain is mostly made up of fat — about 80 percent — so it’s not surprising that DHA and EPA have been shown to be beneficial in treating certain mental conditions such as anxiety, ADHD, depression, schizophrenia and many others. For example, omega-3s easily travel throughout the brain tissues and interact with mood-related molecules within those tissues inside the brain. They also have anti-inflammatory effects that may relieve depression. Small studies have shown that EPA might help improve symptoms in people battling depression and not having success with antidepressants.

