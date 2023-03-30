March is the calendar home to both National Nutrition Month and National Frozen Food Month! With a thoughtful approach, these two celebrations cannot just coexist, but complement one another. Freezing food can offer so much in the way of providing important nutrients, planning meals for the future, allowing for easy and convenient preparation and reducing food waste.
Here are four tips for reaping the benefits of frozen foods:
- Fill up on frozen produce. Frozen fruits and vegetables are as nutrient-rich as fresh produce while costing less and lasting longer. Additives and preservatives are not needed for the freezing process as the freezing itself is what preserves the food. The washing, peeling and slicing has already been done, making frozen produce effective in helping reach the daily recommended servings of fruits and vegetables, even with a busy lifestyle or limited kitchen skills. Frozen fruits are perfect for things like pancakes, smoothies and oatmeal. Try adding frozen vegetables to soups, stir fries, pasta and casseroles.
- Check the nutrition facts. Two things that prepackaged frozen meals can have a bad reputation for are their frequent high sodium and saturated fat content. If you are concerned about these, know there are frozen options that buck that trend. Just be mindful to read the nutrition facts label. Everyone has their own specific nutritional needs, but as a general rule of thumb, look for options with less than 600 milligrams of sodium and less than 4 grams of saturated fat per serving. Additionally, consider enhancing the nutritional value of prepackaged frozen meals by adding in extra frozen vegetables.
- Freeze future meals. While there are some great store-bought options out there, one of the best ways to ensure frozen meals are nutritious and to your liking is to make them yourself. Freezer meals are a great way to plan, prepare and portion meals ahead of time. You can compose meals for the purpose of freezing them for later, or you can prepare recipes in bulk and freeze the extra — making multiple meals for the effort of one. Use airtight containers like freezer bags or food storage containers and make sure to label and date them so you know what they are and when they were frozen. Food options that tend to freeze particularly well include soups, stews, casseroles and pasta dishes.
- Thaw your foods correctly. To achieve the best flavor and texture as well as maximize safety, thaw frozen meals in the refrigerator. You can also use cold water, the microwave, or simply cook the food. Do not thaw foods at room temperature, which can result in bacterial growth. If possible, only thaw what you are ready to eat. It helps to freeze meals in the portions that they will be consumed in — be it for yourself or for your whole family.
Enjoy the friendship between nutrition and frozen food this March!
Anastasia O’Meara is a dietetic intern at Northwest Missouri State University.