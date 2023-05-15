Leadership is complex, convoluted and very difficult to understand ... or is it? I’ve worked with great leaders, good leaders, poor leaders and incompetent leaders. I’ve had the opportunity to work with the whole gamut of philosophies, personalities and skill sets, both within and outside of health care. I’ve learned from all of them.
There are a few common characteristics of the great leaders compared to the others. The great leaders have all had the ability to boil down their leadership philosophy into the most simple and basic concepts. These concepts aren’t difficult to understand, at all. The application of these simple leadership principles is the difficult part.
Bad things happen when substandard leaders are in an organization. In some cases, people can die quickly.
Military leadership would be an example of immediate negative consequences for poor leadership. Outside of the military, consequences are usually not as dire or immediate. An NFL quarterback and their leadership ability can impact the dynamic of the whole team. This dynamic can mean the difference between a win and a loss, no matter how well they can throw a football. A school’s administrative team is another example of leadership that can make a huge difference in the impact it has on the youth attending.
In my experience, great leaders had a few traits in common. They all truly cared about the people they were leading. There was no question that the great leaders were leading from the front and helping everyone become successful. They were all invested in the mission of their organization. The military leaders would say, “Mission first and people always.”.
They were dynamic in their actions and personalities. They could read a room and adjust accordingly. A soft touch may be called for in some situations, where some situations may call for a more directive approach. Regardless of what was called for, the great leaders always developed people and didn’t let fear or emotion influence them in their standard bearing approach of uplifting the people they led and the organization’s mission.
They were consistent and transparent when the task at hand allowed. Nobody had to guess how the leader would react. They created a sense of organizational peace in that energy and focus could be on accomplishing the organizational mission and taking care of team members, instead of worrying and being fearful of internal threats from upper-level leaders in the same organization. There was no fear of emotional or unexpected reprisal for mistakes that were made while doing their job, if the leader wasn’t knowingly negligent. This empowers mid-level leaders and staff to do what is right. It allows them to be bold and decisive themselves in their application of leadership principles.
Does executive level leadership affect the quality and effectiveness of an organization at all levels? Absolutely. I contend that poor leadership in the C-suite of any industry is felt more quickly than the presence of a good leader. It’s easier for an organization to slip down the wrong path than it is to stay strong and develop to its full potential.
The great leaders weren’t perfect, and they knew it. They were always learning and improving and owning their deficiencies. They were also technically competent. They had walked the walk. They had the respect of their peers and subordinates as someone that knew what was being asked of their team.
The great leaders I’ve worked for surrounded themselves with amazing people and removed barriers for the people they led instead of creating more of them. They sought dissenting ideas from their superiors, subordinates and peers. They knew this would result in a better solution than a lone assessment of the situation and implementation of processes.
Health care and private sector leadership are no different than other areas. Leadership outside of the military probably has more shades of gray than leadership being conducted during combat operations. Still, when a leader doesn’t apply the basic and proven traits of an effective leader, things can go off the rail quickly. Profit and power are usually the competing distractors in business, health care included. I contend that application of these basic leadership principles makes it more likely that everything else falls into place.
Health care is in the process of a major reboot right now. Everything from the forced Covid lockdowns, technology developments and consumer expectations are just a few of the things throwing health care on its head. Some of this is good. Some of it is not. Regardless, health care as we know it today isn’t the same as it was five years ago. It won’t exist as we know it today in 10 years. My bet is that whatever it looks like, successful health care organizations will understand and value good leaders. Those that don’t may be initially successful, but they won’t survive the test of time.
The mission of all organizations can be mind-numbing in their complexity. Great organizations will likely have simple missions that everyone can easily understand. The successful leaders in those organizations will likely be very simplistic in their leadership philosophy but tenacious about its application.
While in St. Louis recently I was astounded at the size, scope and variety of the health care facilities there. The expense of keeping the doors open is difficult to imagine. Health care “as is” can’t sustain itself.
With the changes that must take place to keep the health care system viable, now is the time we as health care consumers can have an impact on those changes. Next time you’re with your doctor, ask them if they feel supported in their mission of keeping you healthy or helping you get better after a disease or injury. Are they being forced to see a patient every seven minutes or do they have the freedom, or in some case guts, to take the time and make a human connection that will let them apply not just the science of medicine, but the art of medicine. This takes more than a few minutes, by the way.
Look for organizations with strong leaders that support their health care providers. Vote with your feet and your pocketbook. To survive in an acceptable manner, health care needs leaders, not managers. We need to let the system know that the managers and bean counters should stay in the accounting department. What health care will need is bold, creative and brave leadership.
Frank Grispino is an occupational therapist/certified hand therapist and clinic director of ARC PT+ in Maryville, MO