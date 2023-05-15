Frank Grispino

Frank Grispino

MOT, OTR/L, CHT

Leadership is complex, convoluted and very difficult to understand ... or is it? I’ve worked with great leaders, good leaders, poor leaders and incompetent leaders. I’ve had the opportunity to work with the whole gamut of philosophies, personalities and skill sets, both within and outside of health care. I’ve learned from all of them.

There are a few common characteristics of the great leaders compared to the others. The great leaders have all had the ability to boil down their leadership philosophy into the most simple and basic concepts. These concepts aren’t difficult to understand, at all. The application of these simple leadership principles is the difficult part.

