Did you know that the life expectancy of a male is five to six years fewer than that of a female? According to surveys from the Department of Health and Human Services, this is a fact. Can your gender truly doom you to a shortened life span? Possibly, but not because you were pronounced a “boy” at birth. The outcome is more than likely based on inherent decisions to avoid dedicating time to understanding and participating in behaviors that promote well-being.
Studies show that, as a rule, men have a lower health literacy rate. This does not mean that they are incapable of learning. The lack of knowledge is more likely that they have a feeling of being invincible or have succumb to aches and pains, or that a man’s primary concern is what is happening immediately (not what might happen as a result in the future), and therefore interest in the subject matter is nonexistent.
The men in my family happen to be obsessed with history and statistics so pardon me while I try to speak to their language of love. In 1994, concerns were presented to the United States Congress who responded with a statement that the week leading up to Father’s Day in June would be declared National Men’s Health Week. Since that announcement, the entire world hopped on the bandwagon and now June is Worldwide Men’s Health Month. Now, does this mean that if you are not someone’s father that this article will not pertain to you? Absolutely not!
In an effort to shed light on reality, let’s discuss the facts. One in two men will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime. Many of these cancers are preventable. Men are more likely to use products containing tobacco. Of the more than 4,000 chemicals found in tobacco products, at least 70 are known to increase a person’s chance of cancer and heart disease. Men are more likely to refuse or avoid wearing sunscreen and over 62 percent of the population diagnosed with skin cancer are male. Gentlemen, you are also less likely to have an established primary care provider who can follow your health at least annually to give you information on age and gender appropriate screening to prevent disease. And you are typically less likely to share with others when you are not feeling the best emotionally (sadness, depression, anxiety, fear, disappointment, etc.).
The goal for this month is to empower men and boys to take charge of their health. Many of you may feel more concerned about the well-being of a significant other or child than yourself. If this is the truth, then please consider using the oxygen mask theory: You must take care of yourself first in order to care for the others around you.
Consider small adjustments to your well-being. Take a walk around the block and visit with your neighbors. Find a physical hobby that sparks your interest. Limit leisure screen time. Choose real food instead of junk a few times each day. Do not “supersize it” because it makes better financial sense to spend the extra 30 cents for twice as much. Spend 10 minutes each day researching ways to promote health. Find a doctor that you are comfortable having an honest conversation with and schedule your annual wellness visits.
Members of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville team look forward to the opportunity to share more specific details about wellness with the men of our community at the Downtown Maryville Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17. A basic finger-stick glucose and cholesterol screening will be free on site as well as blood pressures and information about other resources, programs and recommended screenings. If you plan to have us check your blood sugar and/or cholesterol, please be sure to avoid anything to eat or drink besides black coffee and water for at least 10 hours prior.
If your organization would like to help spread men’s health awareness, please call 660-562-7945 or email bridget.kenny@mymlc.com to discuss how we might partner to reach more people.