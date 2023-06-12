Forum/TT Columnists - Bridget Kenny

Bridget Kenny RN, BSN

Community Health Liaison

Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville

Did you know that the life expectancy of a male is five to six years fewer than that of a female? According to surveys from the Department of Health and Human Services, this is a fact. Can your gender truly doom you to a shortened life span? Possibly, but not because you were pronounced a “boy” at birth. The outcome is more than likely based on inherent decisions to avoid dedicating time to understanding and participating in behaviors that promote well-being.

Studies show that, as a rule, men have a lower health literacy rate. This does not mean that they are incapable of learning. The lack of knowledge is more likely that they have a feeling of being invincible or have succumb to aches and pains, or that a man’s primary concern is what is happening immediately (not what might happen as a result in the future), and therefore interest in the subject matter is nonexistent.

