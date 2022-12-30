The new year brings new beginnings, and for many people, it brings the opportunity to make healthier lifestyle choices.
Each January, some people choose to abstain from alcohol for the entire month. While the reason for staying dry during the first month of the year varies depending on the person, many people do it to see how sobriety might improve their health.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the largest drinking days are Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. If you are of age and enjoy drinking during the holidays, these tips can help you reduce stress and, in turn, help reduce the urge to drink.
Before taking part in a dry January challenge, here are 11 tips to be considered while abstaining from alcohol this holiday season:
- Budget - To reduce the financial strain during the holidays, create a budget that accounts for your anticipated spending.
- Hydrate - The winter months can increase dehydration due to a lack of moisture in the air. Try to drink more water rather than alcohol to keep hydrated.
- Time management - Create a plan — the holidays are incredibly busy and without a plan, it can easily become overwhelming.
- Sleep - Prioritizing sleep and recharging will help manage holiday stress and, again, the urge to drink due to stress.
- Healthy eating - The holidays are notorious for overindulgence in food and alcohol — to feel your best, limit foods that are high in sugar and reduce alcohol consumption.
- Saying no - If you find social gatherings make it hard to stay “dry,” try to say “no.”
- Time off - Take advantage of company-issued time off to rest, spend with people who make you happy and partake in activities that you enjoy.
- Connect - Social support is an important factor in reducing the symptoms of anxiety, stress and overindulgence in alcohol.
- Light therapy - Using a light therapy lamp to help simulate the sun can reduce symptoms of seasonal affective disorder and depression, which can turn to excessive alcohol consumption, during winter months.
- Self-care - The holidays focus on giving to others but are also a time to give to yourself — schedule time for activities that you enjoy.
- Asking for help - Holiday stress can be overwhelming and seeking additional support from a medical professional is an effective way to manage symptoms.
While these tips may feel obvious or redundant, reducing stress during the holidays can help reduce the feelings of needing to drink to deal with it. Surround yourself with positivity and stick to your goals — you can do it.
To seek professional help, call 660-562-4305.