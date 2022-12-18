Through the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, stress can creep in and make what should be a joyful time of year feel heavy and difficult.
Lack of time, extra financial burdens, traveling, visiting family members and gift-giving can all add to the stress.
The holidays can also be a difficult time of year for those who have lost loved ones. Self-care is important during the holidays, according to Amy Law, licensed clinical social worker at Mosaic Outpatient Behavioral Health – Maryville.
Taking a proactive approach to wellness can ensure the very best for physical and mental health.
- Relax – taking time for yourself during the holidays, is vital for your mental health
- Stick to your routines – get proper rest to ensure you achieve your daily tasks as it helps manage the calm during chaos
- Make time for fitness – exercise not only helps relieve stress but can help boost your mood on challenging days
- Eat well – try to avoid food temptations during the holidays which can make you tired and less energetic
- Learn to say “no” and set boundaries – you can’t be everything to everyone and it’s important to set limits regarding travel and how you spend your time
- Take a break from social media – avoid “comparing and despairing”
- Find a support system – reconnect with family, friends or support groups
- Volunteer – giving to others is a great way to put a smile on your face as well as others’
- Start new traditions – break away from unhealthy habits or relationships
- Honor the past – if you’re dealing with grief, don’t get stuck there and call on your support during this time — it’s OK to have sad feelings
- Set realistic goals – understand that nothing and no one is perfect
Law also suggests seeking formal support through counseling and talking with a church member and/or your doctor if you are struggling emotionally. To schedule an appointment with Law or another behavioral health clinician, call 660-562-4305.