MARYVILLE, Mo. — What a perfect time to get to the “bottom” of all the facts about this disease and the most effective screening tool available — colonoscopies.
OK, so we all know that the consensus surrounding colonoscopies are that they … well, they stink! There are a lot of “soiled” beliefs about this dreaded procedure but I’m here to help “clean up” some of these tales. Hopefully, this article will “clear a path” to the facts and then, the importance of colonoscopies will be “crystal clear.”
Let’s first talk about some of the dark facts regarding colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, CRC is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. In people younger than 50, rates of diagnosis have been increasing by 1-2 percent a year since the mid-1990s. If that’s not bad enough, when combining the numbers of men and women, CRC is the second most common cause of cancer deaths.
But hey, I’m here to tell you some great news! Colorectal cancer can be the most preventable cancer with recommended screenings. Let me explain.
CRC starts as a benign growth called a polyp. If not found early, these polyps invade the layers of the colon tissues. Polyps that have malignant potential may not only invade the layers of the colon, but also spread to other parts of the body if left undetected. Once it gets to this point, treating CRC becomes much more extensive and outcomes worsen.
On a positive note, the National Institutes of Health shares that polyps take an average of 10 years to develop into cancer. Routine screening colonoscopies will help your provider to discover polyps and remove them before they become cancerous. Therefore, the procedure will prevent colorectal cancer before it happens. This is why health care providers feel colonoscopies are so important.
I’ll bet you’re wondering “well, that’s great but …” Let me tell you about the actual procedure of a colonoscopy. During a colonoscopy, the surgeon inserts a camera into your rectum and looks at your colon and takes pictures.
I know, I know. That doesn’t sound like any fun, but you are asleep while this is taking place. The colonoscopy itself is a breeze. The medications provided for the procedure help you to catch one of the best naps of your entire life. A colonoscopy gets the bad rap, when it’s the preparation that many people come to dread. There is no way around it — cleaning out the colon is no picnic. However, over time, available preps have improved significantly. On a side note, the reason the preps are so important is because the surgeon needs a “clear” picture of your colon so they can see what’s going on in there.
I finally talked my reluctant husband into getting his first colonoscopy last year. He was pleased with the care he received from a local surgeon in Maryville and his prep was over-the-counter meds that were also very inexpensive. Since the over-the-counter pills were easier “to swallow,” he didn’t have a lot of the bad side effects that some preps are known for.
Most insurance companies pay 100 percent for the procedure because it is a routine screening. Because my family has cancer insurance, our insurance company actually paid my husband for completing his. Many cancer insurance policies will. Thankfully, the surgeon didn’t find any polyps during the procedure so my husband will not be scheduled for another colonoscopy for 10 years. When it was all over, my husband admitted the whole process wasn’t hard at all.
More great news from the American Cancer Society — if colorectal cancer is found at an early stage, over 90 percent of those people survive.
So, let’s review some of the symptoms of CRC: rectal bleeding, a palpable abdominal mass (something that can be felt on your stomach), abdominal (belly) cramping or pain, change in your bowel habits such as constipation or diarrhea that doesn’t go away after a few days, a change in your stool characteristics such as black or bloody stools, increased weakness or fatigue (feeling tired), decreased appetite, a feeling like your bowel doesn’t empty, or unintended weight loss.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, don’t delay. Please call your primary care doctor or get in with a gastrointestinal specialist (gastroenterologist) right away. MMC-M currently has five GI specialists that are accepting new patients.
Let me summarize — If you’re 45 years or older, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends you start getting screened for colorectal cancer by colonoscopy. Most insurance companies pay for screening colonoscopies at 100 percent. Best of all, we have multiple providers that perform colonoscopies right here in Maryville. Most importantly, if you are experiencing any of the above CRC symptoms, call your primary care doctor right away.
Don’t be a party “pooper”! Don’t “waste” another minute! “Flush” all your worries down the drain and call for your colonoscopy appointment right away!