Jona Hutson

Doctor of Nursing Practitioner

CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center recently welcomed new women’s health provider Jona Hutson, Doctor of Nursing Practitioner, to the medical team.

“We are very excited to have Jona join our team of Specialty providers here at CRHC,” CEO Chuck Nordyke said in a statement. “Jona adds to partnership with the Shenandoah Medical Center and CHRC in joining Dr. Martee MacLeod-Kozal in Women’s Health. She brings a wealth of experience to an already wonderful team of providers.”

