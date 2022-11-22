CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center is welcoming a new women’s health provider to the medical team. Kirsten Hamilton will start seeing patients at the CRHC Specialty Clinic at the beginning of December, according to a news release.
“We are delighted to have Kirsten join our Women’s Health team,” Churck Nordyke, CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center, said in the release. “Kirsten has a passion for helping women take care of themselves and will be a valuable asset to an already wonderful team.”