Stephanie Gadbois

Dr. Stephanie Gadbois

Clarinda Regional Health Center

CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO, Chuck Nordyke, is welcoming Dr. Stephanie Gadbois, family medicine provider, to the medical staff beginning April 10.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Gadbois begin seeing patients here at CRHC,” Nordyke said. “I’m thrilled to welcome her and her family to our community as she will be a wonderful addition to our already outstanding team of health care professionals.”

