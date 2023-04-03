CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO, Chuck Nordyke, is welcoming Dr. Stephanie Gadbois, family medicine provider, to the medical staff beginning April 10.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Gadbois begin seeing patients here at CRHC,” Nordyke said. “I’m thrilled to welcome her and her family to our community as she will be a wonderful addition to our already outstanding team of health care professionals.”
According to a news release, she will see patients of all ages at the CRHC’s clinic.
Gadbois earned her medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois. She comes to CRHC with more than 12 years of experience in health care. She has a wide spectrum of experience from her work in ambulatory, inpatient adult and pediatric healthcare. After growing up on a farm, Gadbois has always been drawn to rural areas. She appreciates the simplicity and complexity that comes with living in a rural midwestern community. In her free time, Gadbois enjoys gardening and landscaping tasks in the outdoors with her family.
To schedule an appointment with Gadbois, call 712-542-8330. Learn more about CRHC services or the team of medical providers by visiting ClarindaHealth.com.