CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke recently announced that the health center has received certification in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion through StonehillDEI and to further its DEI initiative, has promoted Maggie Brown to Chief Inclusion Officer.

Nordyke states, “Maggie will do a great job in this role and has already put together teams to start making improvements. This change emphasizes our dedication to the DEI initiative and really sets us ahead of many hospitals in Iowa as we are the first to receive this certification and are now working with StonehillDEI to potentially roll out this program with other hospitals through the Iowa Hospital Association. A diverse and inclusive culture is the first step in lowering healthcare disparities.”

