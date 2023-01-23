Rosemary Koeppel

Dr. Rosemary Koeppel

Pediatrician

Clarinda Regional Health Center

CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center is welcoming to its staff Dr. Rosemary Koeppel, a pediatrician focusing on children from birth to 18 years old in its physicians clinic.

According to the hospital’s website, Koeppel joined the staff just this month and immediately began seeing children.

