CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center is welcoming to its staff Dr. Rosemary Koeppel, a pediatrician focusing on children from birth to 18 years old in its physicians clinic.
According to the hospital’s website, Koeppel joined the staff just this month and immediately began seeing children.
Koeppel earned her medical degree and completed her pediatric residency at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois.
She comes to CRHC with several years of pediatric experience in rural health care, the site notes. She enjoys working with families to provide customized care plans and prioritize evidence-based medicine and healthy lifestyle choices. She believes creating trust between families and physicians can be hard in today’s medical care climate. Still, it is essential to invest in this relationship as it provides an excellent environment for optimal medical care.
Koeppel has been married to her husband Eric for 10 years. The couple has two children: Emma, 8, and Anna, 5.
In her personal life she enjoys reading and spending time outside with her family. Eric is a teacher and has taught high school students German for the past 17 years.