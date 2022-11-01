Dr. Robert Weissinger Clarinda Regional Health Center

CLARINDA, Mo. — Clarinda Regional Health Center is welcoming a new family medical provider to its medical staff.

Dr. Robert Weissinger, family medical provider, plans to join the staff and see patients of all ages at the clinic, starting Monday, Oct. 31.

