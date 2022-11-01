CLARINDA, Mo. — Clarinda Regional Health Center is welcoming a new family medical provider to its medical staff.
Dr. Robert Weissinger, family medical provider, plans to join the staff and see patients of all ages at the clinic, starting Monday, Oct. 31.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Weissinger begin seeing patients here in Clarinda,” CEO Chuck Nordyke said. “He adds great experience to our already excellent team of providers, and I am excited to have him and his wife, Trish, join our community.”
Weissinger is a board-certified family medicine physician with more than 33 years of diverse experience, according to a news release. He graduated with honors from Des Moines University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences. He is also certified in hospice and palliative care.
In his personal life, he enjoys hunting, camping, fly fishing and flying.