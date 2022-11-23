Bridget Kenny

Bridget Kenny RN, BSN

Community Health Liaison

Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville

Have you ever felt disappointed the doctor did not prescribe an antibiotic when you felt that you or your family member’s symptoms warranted one? During World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, the professionals at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville want to inform our patients and community about the dangers of overusing antibiotics.

Over time, environmental “bugs” can genetically alter themselves to survive against previously effective antibiotics. Not only can these strains be difficult to treat, but most who are infected once will have multiple occurrences throughout their lifetime due to the bacteria living on the person and the surfaces of their household.

