Have you ever felt disappointed the doctor did not prescribe an antibiotic when you felt that you or your family member’s symptoms warranted one? During World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, the professionals at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville want to inform our patients and community about the dangers of overusing antibiotics.
Over time, environmental “bugs” can genetically alter themselves to survive against previously effective antibiotics. Not only can these strains be difficult to treat, but most who are infected once will have multiple occurrences throughout their lifetime due to the bacteria living on the person and the surfaces of their household.
One of the greatest concerns about the overuse of antibiotics is the disruption of “gut” health. Our intestines house over 400 different bacteria that break down and process our foods by releasing digestive enzymes. The balance of bacteria in our intestines not only helps to promote healthy nourishment but it protects us from diseases. Evidence-based research shows that an imbalance of bacteria in the bowel can lead to obesity, ulcers and other inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, eczema, dermatitis, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.
St. Francis Foundation’s Director of Development, Megan Jennings, shares a story of when her daughter, Olivia, was 9 months old. Like most infants who attend day care, Olivia was subjected to multiple respiratory illnesses and ear infections at a very young age.
“It seemed like we were at the doctor with her every week. We were exhausted and we begged for anything that could help us,” said Jennings.
After several antibiotics in her system over the course of nine months, a shot of Rocephin led the family down an unexpected and difficult path. The shot seemed like a “magic bullet,” but it completely wiped out the baby’s normal gut bacteria, leading her to the potentially fatal diagnosis of C-diff (Clostridioides difficile) infection.
C-diff is a bacterium that can reside in the intestines without harm when controlled by other normal gut bacteria. Olivia’s normal healthy gut germs were wiped out by all the antibiotics and C-diff took over, causing severe diarrhea and dehydration.
Because C-diff is only killed by bleach, the infection quickly spread throughout the child’s day care. Megan remembers that her children were out of day care for several weeks while they attempted to rid their own household of the infection, bleaching every surface, and throwing away anything that couldn’t be wiped down with bleach. Olivia is now 8 years old, and her digestive tract seems to be in good shape, but she struggled for years to get her normal bacteria built back to a healthy level.
“Whenever she would get sick, we prayed it was something her body could fight on its own,” said Jennings. “Antibiotics were no longer an option for her.”
In addition to avoiding the overuse of antibiotics, a person can promote good gut health by eating food high in fiber such as fresh fruits and vegetables, beans, and whole grains. Over-the-counter probiotic supplements can help support balanced gut health, but there are limited studies to determine whether they are safe for all. Greek yogurt, pickled vegetables and sauerkraut are common foods that provide probiotic benefits. If you are concerned about your own normal bacteria or considering probiotic supplements, please consult your health care provider first.
Keep in mind, the best treatment for any illness is prevention. Talk to your health care provider about the immunizations that are appropriate for you. Practice good hand hygiene. Take all prescribed medicine as directed and always complete the full course. Avoid exposure and please be considerate of others if you are personally experiencing respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and sore throat.