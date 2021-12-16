MARYVILLE, Mo. — After a statewide threat of legal action from Missouri’s attorney general, the Nodaway County Health Department will no longer provide contact tracing services or advice on mitigation measures like quarantines to school districts.
Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, sent letters to local public health agencies across the state threatening legal action if they did not comply with a decision last month from Cole County court that ruled some public health regulations unconstitutional.
The ramifications stemming from the attorney general’s letters have varied across the state, resulting in mass confusion and a patchwork of responses from health departments and from school districts, who received similar letters from Schmitt.
Typically, the attorney general defends a state agency like the Department of Health and Human Services, which was the agency sued in the case referenced by Schmitt. But his office declined a request from DHSS to challenge the ruling, the Kansas City Star reported.
The effects of the ruling are still being determined by local agencies, who, without a centralized response from the state government, have been left to feel out the new legal landscape for themselves.
“Everybody has a little bit different legal advice, probably, because — believe it or not — that’s what the department of health told us to do: ‘You need to get your legal advice,’” said Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Department administrator at a health board meeting Wednesday. “Instead of giving us a statewide legal umbrella or something, they said go get your own advice, basically. So, everybody’s trying to navigate it and everybody’s trying to work with the guidance as best as possible.”
While some health departments have ceased all activities related to COVID-19, including quarantine protocols, contact tracing and even reporting case numbers to the public, Patterson said that health department operations in northwest Missouri won’t change significantly — except when it comes to schools.
With the added pressure from Schmitt, health departments, including Nodaway County’s, have backed off assisting school districts with quarantines and contact tracing, which their attorneys have advised could be in violation of the court ruling. It will be a marked change in Nodaway County, where the health department has had a close relationship with school districts, meeting frequently with administrators both in groups and individually throughout the pandemic, generally serving as a sounding board for how to implement each district’s preferred policies when it comes to COVID-19.
Now, the health department will no longer perform contact tracing for in-school close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and will not quarantine individuals from in-school exposures. Each school district can decide for themselves whether they will do so on their own.
Outside of school, the health department’s contact tracing and quarantine protocols will remain the same, and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will still be isolated under the same protocols as before — including students or school staff.
That also means a student could be quarantined under health department protocols outside of school, but the school district would be able to decide whether the student can keep attending school and in what circumstances, even if quarantined.
Under the new plan, the health department will contact a school district about a positive test involving a student or staff member. Then, it will be up to the school district to perform any contact tracing within the school and to implement any subsequent measures, like keeping close contacts out of school, that it may deem necessary.
Standard school board policies include a provision that allows the district to “exclude” students from school if the district determines it could help stop the spread of a communicable disease — essentially giving districts the power to continue quarantine protocols as they see fit.
But they’ll have to do so without specific guidance from the health department.
“With the contact tracing and quarantines, we’re not participating and we’re not requiring (schools) to exclude (students),” Patterson said. “Everything else we’re still doing: positive cases, we’ll still help them in any way we can, I’ll still go to their meetings (if asked), but we just can’t advise on that piece right there.”
Other notes
- Patterson said he is reviewing a possible agreement with a contact tracing agency that would perform contact tracing in the future for the health department. Patterson said at last month’s meeting that such a service would help free up staff to spend time on other duties and reduce overtime they’ve consistently had to work since the pandemic began.
- The health department is pursuing state funding in conjunction with Northwest Missouri State University that would fund the university’s contact tracing efforts through its wellness center through next year. The CARES funding that had been supporting the university’s contact tracing runs out at the end of 2021.
- The health department board approved a 2 percent increase in pay for employees next year as part of its 2022 budget.