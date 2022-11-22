November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Across the country, communities have teamed up to bring attention to diabetes. This year’s theme is managing diabetes by building your health care team.
According to the CDC’s National Diabetes Statistics Report from 2019, in the U.S. alone, 29.7 million people of all ages have been diagnosed with diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes is more prevalent than type 1 diabetes, so there is a focus on preventing type 2 diabetes through physical activity and lifestyle changes. Therefore, the public isn’t often aware of type 1 diabetes and its management.
Type 2 diabetes is mainly lifestyle-related and can develop over time from pre-diabetes to type 2 diabetes. Your body will either not produce enough insulin or resist the effects of the insulin it produces. It can be managed with lifestyle changes such as exercise and diet, or you may be required to take insulin or medication.
In comparison, type 1 diabetes is a genetic condition and an autoimmune disease, often showing up early in a person’s life. The body’s immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in your pancreas. Exercise and diet are important to prevent complications, but taking insulin is required if you have type 1 diabetes.
It is important to remember that both are as serious as the other when it comes to managing high sugar levels. Unmanaged sugar levels can lead to serious health complications in both types of diabetics.
ADA guidelines for diabetes care provide the following physical activity recommendations for people with diabetes:
Children and adolescents with type 1 or type 2 diabetes or prediabetes should engage in 60 minutes per day or more of moderate or vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, with vigorous muscle-strengthening and bone-strengthening activities at least three days a week.
Most adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes should engage in 150 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week, spread over at least three days per week, with no more than two consecutive days without activity.
Adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes should engage in two to three sessions per week of resistance exercise on nonconsecutive days.
Flexibility training and balance training are recommended two to three times per week for older adults with diabetes. Yoga and tai chi may be included based on individual preferences to increase flexibility, muscular strength and balance.
You must build your health care team to better manage your diabetes. Your health care team will help you learn how to manage your blood sugar levels by finding a balance between insulin, food and physical activity. You can keep a journal of your blood sugar levels in comparison to your activity levels to discuss with your health care team what adjustments to make to your meal plan, insulin dose or levels of exercise.
Jessica Fuentes is a dietetic intern at Northwest Missouri State University. For the past five years, she has been studying nutrition and has promoted the use of food and nutrition to promote health and manage diseases.