Bridget Kenny

Bridget Kenny RN, BSN

Community Health Liaison

Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville

MARYVILLE, Mo. — About three times a year, Bridget Kenny, RN, BSN, and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s community health nurse liaison, holds a smoking cessation program aimed at helping community members kick the habit and in turn better their health.

According to 2019 data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation County Health Rankings, about 22 percent of Nodaway County adults smoke. That’s compared to about 20 percent of adults throughout the state and 16 percent throughout the country.

