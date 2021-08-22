I needed a little me time this week, as the house has been fuller than the Griswold’s on Christmas Vacation, as the bride has all of her in-laws and outlaws in town for the tri-annual family reunion.
So to get away I hopped on the old trusty scooter and kept drivin’ north on good old U.S. 71. Before I knew it I had done passed the state line and I was starting to get a little hangry, so I kept on a truckin’ until I hit Clarinda. I didn’t much get past the courthouse when I saw a little place that looked like it could fill my belly and cure what was ailing me. So I parked the hog and waddled on in to Mi Casita Authentic Mexican Diner.
Don’t let the size of this place fool you as it is big, or as they say in old Mexico “grande,” on flavor. Before my eyes was mucho lunch specials all at a price that was far less than any drive-thru. Despite all the fantastic choices, I went ahead and got me the good ole No. 9, that’s a burrito with refried beans and rice for you English speakers, and I got mine with shredded pork.
It didn’t take long before a piping hot plate of freshly made food appeared before my eyes and I was not disappointed and neither was my belly. The rice, beans and burrito hit the spot and was chock full of authentic Mexican flavors that tickled my taste buds.
Although I couldn’t eat another bite, it was time for them to shut down to prepare for the supper crowd. I asked them I could just stay there and take a siesta so I wouldn’t have to go back home and be around the bride’s family. Unfortunately, they shook their head and with an understanding smile said “No señor.”
Although not in a rush to head home, there was no way that I could be disappointed after the feast I just had. So I just saddled up for the peaceful ride home knowing that was gonna be the last bit of peace I was gonna have for several more days.
If you’re ever hankering for some good old fashioned Mexican food don’t forget to go north of the border for some south of the border flavors at Mi Casita Authentic Mexican Diner. Until next time here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.
Mi Casita is located at 221½ N. 16th St., Clarinda, Iowa.