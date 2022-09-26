WLW

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — World League Wrestling is returning to St. Joseph, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the ROC Fellowship Church Gymnasium where fans will have an opportunity to see family-friendly professional wrestling live and up close.

Northwest Missouri knows well the professional wrestling scene dating back to the days of promoter Gus Karras, Bob Geigel, Sonny Myers, and last but most certainly not least WLW creator and wrestling icon Harley Race, of Quitman, noted a news release.

