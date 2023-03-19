Betty Hankins

Betty Hankins, right, presents a prayer shawl to Donna Hardy, center, with the help of Graham UMC Outreach Chair Anna Lea Lance, left.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

GRAHAM, Mo. — On March 8, Betty Hankins presented her 100th hand-knitted prayer shawl.

Several years ago, Hankins began hand-knitting shawls for people who were facing health challenges as part of an outreach effort from Graham United Methodist Church, according to a news release.

