GRAHAM, Mo. — On March 8, Betty Hankins presented her 100th hand-knitted prayer shawl.
Several years ago, Hankins began hand-knitting shawls for people who were facing health challenges as part of an outreach effort from Graham United Methodist Church, according to a news release.
Since that time, her shawls have been given to church members and their relatives as well as relations across three states and community members throughout Nodaway County.
When Hankin finishes a shawl, she brings it to church on Sunday, has the pastor bless it with a prayer during the worship service, and then either delivers it with the help of her daughter or has someone from the church’s outreach committee take it to the person.