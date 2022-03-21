MARYVILLE, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is focusing on seeking prospective families and fundraising.
According to a news release, the organization will host two information meetings for prospective partner families during the next two months. The meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, online via Zoom; and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Interested families must attend one of the meetings to be considered for a home.
The meetings will present information about the organization and its building process. Income guidelines, participation requirements and program details will be discussed and application packets will be provided.
According to a news release, local residents are encouraged to apply if they:
Have a desire to improve their home conditions and work to own a home
Have a stable income, pay their bills on time and want a better home, but don’t have the ability to save for a down payment
Have excessive utility bills that hinder their ability to provide for their family and/or improve their living conditions
This year Habitat will partner with the Maryville R-II School District and its Building Trades program at Northwest Technical School. Through the partnership, local students acquire hands-on experience while completing the home.
For more information or to access the March 31 Zoom meeting, call 660-254-4410 or email nodawayhabitat@gmail.com.
Also, Habitat will partner with Taco John’s of Maryville for “Crunch for a Cause.” From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, at Taco John’s, people need only mention Habitat for Humanity at the drive thru or in the restaurant, for the group to receive 50 percent of the cost of the food.