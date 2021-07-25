MARYVILLE, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and community members gathered July 18 to celebrate their partnership with the McCoy family and dedicate their new home.
With Habitat’s assistance, Mikeala McCoy and her family took ownership of the new three-bedroom home on Lincoln Street in Maryville. It’s the 12th home constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.
Pastor Kim Mitchell of First United Methodist Church in Maryville provided a blessing, while the dedication also included presentations to the McCoy family of a Bible by the Optimist Club of Maryville, toys from Toys for Tots, quilts from the Caring Quilters and the Krazy Quilters of First United Methodist Church, and the planting of a tree from the Maryville Garden Club.
Enhancing this year’s building project was a partnership forged by Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County with the Maryville R-II School District and its building trades program at the Northwest Technical School. The boards of each agency approved a memorandum of understanding in April 2020 to help local students acquire hands-on learning while they completed the home for Habitat.
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that builds houses for individuals and families in need, which partner families then own, pay for and maintain.
Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes and the homes of others. The houses are sold at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.
Volunteers provide the labor, and individuals, churches and corporate sponsors provide the money and materials to build Habitat houses.
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, visit nodawayhabitat.org.