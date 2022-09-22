9-22 Habitat family 3.jpg
Lisa and Waylon Sanders share a hug after they learned from Linda Smith, right, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County president, that their application had been selected and they will move into a new home of their own next year.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lisa and Waylon Sanders thought they were meeting with Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County executive board members to discuss their application to become the next owners of a Habitat home.

Instead, surrounded by friends and Habitat board members last week, the Sanders family was informed that no more discussion was needed and they had been selected as Habitat’s partner family for 2022-2023.

Waylon Jr., right, comforts his mom, Lisa Sanders while she and her husband, Waylon, left, learn that their family has been selected as the 2022-2023 partner family by Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.
The Sanders family, friends and members of Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County gathered at the First Methodist Church in Maryville last week to announce the Sanders family had been chosen as this year’s partner family for a new home.
