ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show returns to the Civic Arena on March 13 – 14.
According to a news release, the show is planning for more than 250 tables of guns and ammunition on the main floor of Civic Arena, with dealers from six states.
“This show has everything necessary to meet the needs of hunters and collectors, including hundreds of tables full of new and old guns, knives, ammo, archery, gun parts, reloading supplies, holsters and other related products at discounted prices,” said Kevin Hummer, show promoter.
The event brings together gun enthusiasts and people looking for protection. Public interest in gun ownership is still on the rise, the release noted. The show is a one-stop shop for self-defense products and home protection as well — from purses specially designed for conceal and carry to lipstick knives, personal alarms, stun guns and more.
The public is invited to bring guns and trade with dealers. For individuals interested in selling or swapping a gun, law enforcement will be at the entrance inspecting those weapons as consumers enter the building.
The event is sponsored by Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, Brothers Arms and Bull’s Eye Trading. A $1 off admission coupon is available at sponsor locations or www.StJoeGunShow.com.