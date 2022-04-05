In a previous column, I observed that learning how to use your phone or computer should be fun. Like it or not, the subtle signs of aging (bifocals, slight hearing issues in crowds), have caught up with me and made it harder for me to have fun using my phone. I suspect that the same may have happened for others as well.
Fortunately, grouped under the setting of “Accessibility,” both iPhone and current Android phones have built-in features and settings that allow users to adjust a phone’s output or display to make it easier to accommodate hearing or vision issues.
Accessibility on an iPhone is broken into four types of adjustments: Vision, Physical and Motor, Hearing and General. Apple provides numerous options and settings, all with the goal of providing alternative means to direct the phone to do something or adjust its output to accommodate hearing, vision or motor control-based disabilities. For example, the Live Listen feature allows a user to use an iPhone or iPad as a microphone and amplifier to amplify surrounding sounds and send them to your headphones: this feature not only works with hearing aids certified by Apple, but also AirPods and wired headphones.
Likewise, the current version of Android also offers similar accommodations, such as Live Transcribe, which can take audio input from a phone or tablet’s microphone and render it into written text on the fly. The process to enable Android’s settings does require you to turn on Accessibility in general and then make specific adjustments by individual application.
For both types of phones, the number of settings and features that can be changed to make them more accessible is too high to detail in this article, but here are a couple of good references:
For more information about specific accessibility features in both iOS and Android, this article from www.accessibility.com/blog/ios-v.-android-mobility-accessibility-features-listed provides a great summary.
For more information about setting up accessibility options on the iPhone: www. support.apple.com/guide/iphone/get-started-with-accessibility-features-iph3e2e4367/ios
For more information about enabling and setting up accessibility options in Android (requiring Android 12 or later), this article from Google shows you how to enable them and set them by application:
One-on-one tech help is available at Maryville Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and by appointment from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. For more information, call the library at 660-582-5281.
Richard Leach-Steffens is a technology teacher at Maryville Public Library.