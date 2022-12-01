IMG_6597.jpg
Grinch Marshal Cindy Lemar looks up and smiles as the lights pop on after her countdown for Monday’s Downtown Maryville Courthouse Lighting Ceremony. Lemar holds her grandson Henry (as Max from “The Grinch” story). Shown at right is Chamber Executive Director Becky Albrecht.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Grinch Marshal Cindy Lemar held her grandson Henry on Monday night while counting down, and when the lights brightened the Nodaway County Courthouse, she and Henry looked up with wide eyes and broad smiles.

Kicking off the holiday season, The Grinch Marshal helped with the Downtown Maryville Courthouse Lighting Ceremony and received an oversized check for $2,446.02 from Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.

