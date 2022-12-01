MARYVILLE, Mo. — Grinch Marshal Cindy Lemar held her grandson Henry on Monday night while counting down, and when the lights brightened the Nodaway County Courthouse, she and Henry looked up with wide eyes and broad smiles.
Kicking off the holiday season, The Grinch Marshal helped with the Downtown Maryville Courthouse Lighting Ceremony and received an oversized check for $2,446.02 from Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
The Grinch Marshal is always selected by community voters during late October and early November. Lemar took on the challenge with gusto, performing videos online with help from Meghann Kossman and others she works with at North Star Advocacy Center, the nonprofit that will receive the funds.
“I never thought when I was growing up that I would ever say that, ‘One day I’ll be The Grinch,’ but I am so honored for the clients at North Star,” Lemar said. “That money represents so much that we can do for domestic and sexual abuse victims.”
She told The Forum that this will be the first time she’s attended the Maryville Christmas Parade and that she’s excited to lead the parade.
“I’m just honored,” she said. “I’m humbled by the support. It’s been such a fun experience. Of course, our videos have been so fun to make and watch,” giving full credit to Kossman who took the lead on the videos as the nonprofit’s social media guru.
Albrecht later told The Forum that this Grinch Marshal event raised the most for a nonprofit in at least the past three years.
“We appreciate all the participation,” Albrecht said during the presentation.
Along with the Nodaway County Economic Development’s Makers’ Monday shopping event, and free carriage rides provided by Duncan Carriages, of Savannah, downtown was hopping with holiday spirit. Three local businesses offered space for the event: Meyer Auto, A Step Ahead Dance Studio and the Northside Mall.