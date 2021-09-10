MARYVILLE, Mo. — The second annual Mozingo Lake BBQ was held at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park last weekend and awards winners were announced.
Teams from across the region came to hang out, play cornhole, cook and compete in the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event.
A few locals took their shot at the event, including: Jeff James and Jamie Wymore were (expletive) BBQ; Dennis James was Smoke, Inc.; Peacock Smoker is Larry Jensen; Fatty Shack is John Wilson and Jay Mackey; Bill’s BBQ is Bill Driskell; and Slinging Q Crew is Jeff Martin.
Mozingo Lake BBQ Awards
- Masters Grand Champion - Mad Mutt’s BBQ
- Masters Reserve Grand Champion - Bears Backyard Q
- Backyard Reserve Grand Champion - Twisted-Q
- Backyard Grand Champion - Damn Fine Beef and Swine
- Celebrate Real Pork winner - Stop Sign Smoker
- Celebrate Real Pork, Older Kids 1st place - Andrew Soerries
- Celebrate Real Pork, Older Kids 2nd place - Dawson Couts
- Celebrate Real Pork, Younger Kids 1st place - Jaxson Soerries
- Celebrate Real Pork, Younger Kids 2nd place – Sloan Bohannon
- People’s Choice Award - Fatty Shack