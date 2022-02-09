The Alzheimer’s Association is providing grants to caregivers living in Missouri to reimburse them for respite services or dementia-related care products, a news release stated.
Grants are intended to provide relief for those dealing with the emotional, physical and financial expenses of caring for a loved one with dementia.
To qualify, the person with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia must live in Missouri and live at home with the primary caregiver.
According to a press release, these funds may be used for resources such as adult day programs, in-home care, adult day care, nutritional supplements, home safety care, visiting nurses, meal delivery and approved dementia-related products. Funds may also be used to allow caregivers time off for a doctor visit, an errand run or time alone.
Grants are capped at $700, are subject to availability, and are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
Caregivers must start using the money within 45 days of enrollment, and all funds must be used before May 1.
For more information about grants or for a free care consultation, call 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association also recommends caregivers become educated on the disease and caregiving skills, encourage loved ones with dementia to stay active and take care of themselves.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers several free services and programs to support caregivers, including virtual support groups, a 24/7 helpline and virtual dementia-related education classes.
To learn more about free online caregiving tools, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.