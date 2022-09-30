MARYVILLE, Mo. — Throw on some pajamas and get ready for an evening of food, drinks and designer purses with the annual Glitz & Glam fundraiser hosted by Downtown Maryville.
With a pajama party theme, the event will take place at the Rose Hill Acres Event Center located on the corner of First and Main streets in downtown Maryville, which opened this past August.
In the past, the event has been held at the Maryville Country Club or at the Mozingo Event Center. Since the fundraiser is for the betterment of the downtown area, DeAnn Davison, executive director of Downtown Maryville, said the new event space was a perfect opportunity to highlight businesses in the downtown area.
“This is a great opportunity to show the community the huge investment that they put into the space and to really show it off,” Davison said. “It’s just really important to highlight the business downtown, the brick and mortar and the investment these individuals have put into their businesses.”
The Glitz & Glam event started as a Piccadilly-style auction with items donated by businesses and people in the community. When the fundraiser made its return after taking a break in 2020 due to COVID-19, Davison said they did not want to ask the businesses to donate when they were already hurting. Instead, the organization came up with a purse auction.
Businesses and individuals can sponsor the purchase of a designer bag for the big evening.
“We get to go down to Kansas City and go shopping at Michael Kors, Tory Birch and Coach and all of that,” Davison said. “At the event, we put the names of the businesses who have sponsored certain levels by the purses.”
This year, Davison said the money raised would help the organization focus on programs that bring foot traffic into and revitalize the area.
“We are hoping to do more in the park to bring people downtown,” Davison said. “Whether that’s live music or maybe yoga in the park or just different things.”
She said a portion of the money also would go toward the organization’s event, “Art, Rhythm and Blues,” which is planned for May 2023.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Rose Hill Acres Event center on Thursday, Oct. 6. Tickets cost $65 and must be purchased in advance at downtownmaryvillemo.com/tickets. Sponsorship opportunities for various aspects of the event are also available, according to the website.
