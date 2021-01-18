MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has announced that Traci Garner has been selected as the associate director to lead Mosaic Life Care Home Health and Hospice in Maryville.
According to a news release, Garner graduated from North Central Missouri College in Trenton with her associate’s degree in nursing in 2009.
She has worked in the health care industry for more than 20 years and served in a variety of leadership capacities prior to joining the Mosaic system.
“I am extremely excited to help the team provide compassionate, whole person-centered care,” Garner said. “Our goal is to meet patients where they are — in their homes — to provide the very best care.”
Traci and her husband, Ken, have been married for more than 16 years, and they have two children, Nicholas and Wyatt. As a lifelong resident, she enjoys attending Maryville Spoofhound activities. She also enjoys gardening and reading.
Mosaic Life Care Home Health and Hospice serves the northwest Missouri region including Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. For more information, visit myMLC.com/HomeCare or call 816-271-7593 for Mosaic Home Health or 816-271-7190 for Mosaic Hospice.