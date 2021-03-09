CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery presents an Art Exhibit featuring art from Maryville artist Jeff Foster.
Now through March 30, patrons may view his show “Through My Eyes,” which represents the last 20 years of his artistic interpretation of the world at the Chillicothe gallery, located at 424 Locust St.
While Foster has had his art featured in the gallery before, this is his first solo show, gallery Director Lacey Anderson told The Forum.
According to a news release, Foster mixes digital painting and photography in a series of concrete and fluid narratives.
His influences include television, radio, music and today’s technology. Foster’s art also is influenced by his study of art masters including photographers, painters and sculptors.
Also a published poet, his photography and digital painting opened up the pictures he had in his mind that before only words had been his outlet.
A piece of Foster’s art recently received second place at the Albrecht Kemper Member Exhibition.
The Chillicothe gallery is inviting the public to take in Foster’s unique and captivating work and also join in a closing reception set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26 to celebrate Jeff’s 20-year anniversary of creating art. The gallery’s exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.
Cultural Corner Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the public Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, contact Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery at 660-240-5022, visit culturalcornerartguild.org or email director@culturalcornerartguild.org.