MARYVILLE, Mo. — A staple of the rite of spring will have a different flair this year as area first responders and front-line workers are slated to be the grand marshal’s of the 34th annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
According to parade sponsors and organizers Chris and Lori Burns, the parade committee chose first responders and health care workers as this year’s grand marshals to show their appreciation for their tireless work in keeping the community safe during the pandemic.
The 2021 parade will be held at 3:17 p.m., on Saturday, March 13 at the corner of Third and Market streets beginning in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck. The official length of the parade will be 80 feet with the route proceeding north on Market Street.
Parade entries are open to all who wish to participate in showing off their Irish spirit. There are no entry fees or prizes awarded, with the only requirement being to “have fun.”
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen contest will take place at Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck at 10 p.m., Thursday, March 11 with registration beginning at 9 p.m.
For more information on the 34th annual parade, contact Burny’s Sports Bar at 660-562-9901 or 816-490-0994 or by email at duncanla@hotmail.com.