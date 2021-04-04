At the time of this writing we are in the waning days of winter. We have just recently changed from Standard Time to Daylight Savings Time. The days are getting steadily longer. The light is with us for a greater amount of time each day. We need the light. The light or the absence of it affects our moods and our lives. For the ancient peoples there was a concern for the light when a solar eclipse occurred. There was a fear that the light might be gone forever, and the people knew what that would mean for them.
We live in a world ruined by the darkness of sin and death. We daily hear of our hatred and mistreatment of one another. We hear of war, poverty, disease and prejudice. We hear of those who do not care about the welfare of their neighbor, but only what power, position, wealth and privilege they can gain for themselves. Jesus spoke of this in John 3:19-20, “And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.”
Our heavenly Father had no desire that we should remain in this darkness of sin and death. So, the Father sent his only-begotten son to bear our sin and be our savior. Jesus spoke of this in John 12:45-47, “And whoever sees me sees him who sent me. I have come into the world as light, so that whoever believes in me may not remain in darkness. If anyone hears my words and does not keep them, I do not judge him; for I did not come to judge the world but to save the world.”
During this season of the church year we move from darkness into the light. By the power of the Holy Spirit working through the means of grace; God’s holy word, and the sacraments, we are brought out of the darkness of sin and death into the marvelous light and light of Christ and his forgiveness and eternal salvation. 1 Peter 2:9, “But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”
There are hymns in the Lutheran Service Book (LSB) that reflect this. During the Lenten season, in humble repentance we sing of being lost sinners in the darkness as we wait for the promised Savior. This is not a Lenten hymn but an Epiphany Hymn, “The People That in Darkness Sat” (LSB #412) reflects our situation and our hope in Christ.
1 The people that in darkness sat, glorious light have seen; The light has shined on them who long In shades of death have been, In shades of death have been.
2 To hail Thee, Sun of Righteousness, The gath’ring nations come; They joy as when the reapers bear their harvest treasures home, their harvest treasures home.
3 To us a Child of hope is born, To us a Son is giv’n, and on his shoulder ever rests all pow’r in earth and heav’n, All pow’r in earth and heav’n.
4 His name shall be the Prince of Peace, The Everlasting Lord, The Wonderful, the Counselor, the God by all adored, the God by all adored.
5 His righteous government and pow’r shall over all extend; On judgment and on justice based, his reign shall have no end, his reign shall have no end.
6 Lord Jesus, reign in us, we pray, And make us thine alone, who with the Father ever art and Holy Spirit, one, and Holy Spirit, one.
The sacrifice that the eternal Son of God made for us and our sorrow of our sins are reflected in the many Lenten hymns. Here is just one; “Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow” (LSB #428).
1 Cross of Jesus, cross of sorrow, where the blood of Christ was shed, perfect man on thee did suffer, perfect God on thee has bled!
2 Here the king of all the ages, throned in light ere worlds could be, robed in mortal flesh is dying, crucified by sin for me.
3 O mysterious condescending! O abandonment sublime! Very God himself is bearing all the sufferings of time!
4 Cross of Jesus, cross of sorrow, Where the blood of Christ was shed, perfect man on thee did suffer, perfect God on thee has bled!
At the savior’s crucifixion darkness prevailed over the earth. Matthew 27:45, “Now from the sixth hour there was darkness over all the land until the ninth hour.” But the darkness soon discovered its triumph was just an illusion as the savior rose, alive, and emerged victorious from the tomb, the great light and life of the world who has triumphed over sin, death and darkness for us. Our hymns celebrate and sing of this great victory of which we enjoy the benefits. The hymn, “Scatter the Darkness, Break the Gloom” (LSB #481) sings of the victory of Christ our light and our life over the darkness.
1 Scatter the darkness, break the gloom; Sun, reveal an empty tomb shining with joy for all our sorrows, hope and peace for all tomorrows, life uneclipsed by doubt and dread: Christ has risen from the dead.
2 Bearing the standard from on high as the Lamb of God to die; he who for us, so cruelly treated, lives again our foes defeated! Where is your sting, O death and grave? Christ has shown his strength to save.
3 Banners of triumph, be unfurled! Trumpets sound throughout the world! Crying and sighs, give way to singing: Life from death, our Lord is bringing! Let there begin the jubilee Christ has gained the victory!
Indeed, Christ has gained the victory! He has taken us out of the darkness and into his marvelous light!
A very Blessed Easter to you all.