ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free clinic for women ages 18 and older who are interested in learning about firearms for hunting and target shooting on Sunday, June 12, at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph.
According to a press release, participants will meet at MDC’s shop building in the area from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for a classroom session.
There will be a one-hour lunch break following the session. Lunch is not provided.
After lunch, the clinic will resume from noon to 5 p.m. at the shooting range at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area.
The clinic will teach basic firearms handling and safety skills, the press release stated. A variety of firearms — rifles, pistols and shotguns — and their uses will be discussed. Additionally, the firearms will be available for shooting at the range.
“It will be a no-pressure environment for firearms familiarization,” said Cpl. Parker Rice, a conservation agent in Buchanan County.
A press release noted MDC staff would provide firearms and ammunition; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed at the clinic.
Space is limited, and registration is required.
To register, visit bit.ly/WomensFirearmClinic.